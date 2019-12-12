Juice Wrld’s family hopes his death helps others

Juice Wrld’s family hopes his death helps othersThursday, December 12, 2019
|
Juice Wrld’s family hope his death can help others battling drug addictions.
The 21-year-old rapper – whose real name was Jarad Higgins – died on Sunday, December 8, after reportedly suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport. His loved ones have spoken candidly about his prescription drug dependency and hope the “conversations started” by both his music and his passing will encourage other people to tackle their demons.
They told TMZ in a statement: “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.
“Addiction knows no boundaries, and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.
“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.”
They went on to thank Juice’s fans and friends for their support over the last few days.
