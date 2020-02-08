Julian Marley says Rastafari helped him to cope after losing daughter

Reggae singer and multi-instrumentalist Julian

Marley was five when he lost his father, Bob Marley, to cancer in 1981. History

repeated itself in June when Julian’s 11-year-old daughter, Caveri, died of

cancer like her grandfather.

According to Julian, Caveri’s illness started upon the release of his album, As I Am, in January 2019. The young one would later succumb to a brain tumour.

Navigating the past few months has been a bittersweet voyage for Julian, but he finds solace in his faith.

“What has been helping me in the healing process is Rastafari, the Almighty God of creation,” Julian told BUZZ.

“My daughter was 11-years-old when she transitioned. I get to understand when children transition they become angels immediately – they don’t go through the judgement, they don’t sleep like the rest of the adults who have been through so much tribulations and ups and downs and foolishness. Children are perfect so that is enough inspiration and healing for me.”

The Florida-based singer said his Rastafari principles have helped him to cultivate a different understanding of life and his purpose on Earth.

“When you check out Rastafari you get to see that life is bigger than what we see here in the physical and on Earth,” he started. “Everyone is running down material wealth and material things, and material cannot buy life, material can just entertain you while you’re here. For me, the mission is searching and finding God in the most pure way, that means to put down the self-pride… stop fighting unnecessary fights. Most people are fighting and don’t know what they’re fighting for.”

Though his father passed in the flesh, his messages of unification and love reign perpetually through his music. Julian deems this as Bob’s reward for the life he led.

“When you live good and really try your best to live the right way, I think God grants you that gift,” he said. “We are here searching for eternal life. I and I as Rasta and a lot of people don’t check it like that, they just think what they see is all it is, and for me, it goes beyond… Rastafari is Almighty and we give thanks for the wisdom he’s given that we can go through these great tribulations and still be as strong as a lion.”