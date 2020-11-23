Just do it! Benefits of a bucket list

We list for all

sorts of reasons, and a bucket list is one of the most important for one’s own

fulfillment. It’s a register of things we wish to do if we had the money, time

and resources. It chronicles things you want to achieve, and can comprise hopes for various aspects of your

life.

You can make a bucket list for practically anything, from places you wish to visit to series you want to binge and even foods to try.

It’s akin to having personal goals, with the achievement of each being a milestone of sorts.

1. Provides a sense of accomplishment after each task is completed /checked off.

2. Motivates you.

3. Facilitate you focussing on what you consider to be priorities.

4. Teaches time management techniques.

5. Sharpens your decision making skills

6. Inspires you to work harder.

7. Offers you peace of mind.

8. Keeps you mentally agile.

9. Enhances your life.

10. Outlines what you really want to achieve out of life