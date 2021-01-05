Justin Bieber denies studying to be a pastor

Justin Bieber denies studying to be a pastorTuesday, January 05, 2021
|
So Justin Bieber has been on his Christian journey for some time now, and then rumours started spreading that he was studying to become a pastor.
Well, Bieber has come out to let all of us know that he will not be taking the pulpit to preach to any of us anytime soon.
And he made that declaration loud and clear.
“IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT,” he wrote, in all caps, in his Instagram stories. “HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS.”
He continued; “AND BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH.. FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME”. Chruchome is a nondenominational based on the West Coast that preaches remote fellowship among its celebrity congregants.
He went on to further explain his faith, “Church is not a place” and saying he doesn’t “need a building to connect with God.”
“God is with us wherever we are,” he wrote.
