Justin Bieber launches Crocs collab

Justin Bieber has launched a new collection with Crocs.

The release comes after Bieber teased the unexpected collaboration with the comfort brand on Instagram. The pair created a yellow rubber clog with eight custom Jibbitz charms that can be added to the footwear.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” Bieber said in a statement.

“With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear,” he added.

The Justin Bieber X Crocs team-up is available today for US$59.99.