Justin Bieber regrets making racist remarks when he was 14 years old

Justin Bieber regrets making racist remarks when he was younger.

The 25-year-old singer was caught on camera using offensive terms when he was just 14 years old – including one clip where he changed the chorus to his song One Less Lonely Girl by substituting ‘girl’ for the N-word – and he has admitted he didn’t truly realise “the power” of what he had to say.

Alongside an Instagram post bearing the words ‘STAND AGAINST RACISM’, he wrote: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

The Love Yourself hitmaker – who is married to model Hailey Bieber – previously issued an apology five years ago after TMZ shared a video of him telling a racist joke when he was 15.

The website explained they had received the clip – which was shot backstage at a promotional event – four years prior to that but decided not to post it because of Justin’s age and because he “immediately told his friends what he did was stupid.”