Justin Bieber regrets making racist remarks when he was 14 years old

Justin Bieber regrets making racist remarks when he was 14 years oldWednesday, December 04, 2019
Justin Bieber regrets making racist remarks when he was younger.
The 25-year-old singer was caught on camera using offensive terms when he was just 14 years old – including one clip where he changed the chorus to his song One Less Lonely Girl by substituting ‘girl’ for the N-word – and he has admitted he didn’t truly realise “the power” of what he had to say.
Alongside an Instagram post bearing the words ‘STAND AGAINST RACISM’, he wrote: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”
The Love Yourself hitmaker – who is married to model Hailey Bieber – previously issued an apology five years ago after TMZ shared a video of him telling a racist joke when he was 15.
The website explained they had received the clip – which was shot backstage at a promotional event – four years prior to that but decided not to post it because of Justin’s age and because he “immediately told his friends what he did was stupid.”
