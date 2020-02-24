Justin Bieber sings gospel song at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Justin Bieber sings gospel song at Kanye West’s Sunday ServiceMonday, February 24, 2020
|
Justin Bieber was emotional as he sang Marvin Sapp’s Never Would Have Made It during the service.
Justin Bieber performed an emotional gospel track as he appeared with Kanye West at his Sunday Service.
The Changes hitmaker made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles to sing Marvin Sapp’s Never Would Have Made It to the crowd that had gathered to worship alongside the famous faces, including Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West.
Kim shared a clip of Justin singing to her Instagram Story, where he belted out the emotional and poignant words: “Never could have made it, without you. I’m stronger, I’m wiser. I’m better, much better. When I look back over all you brought me through.”
Justin also shared a video of the cover on his own social media, earning many supportive comments from his friends and fans.
