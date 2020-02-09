Justin Bieber turned to God for help in drug addiction

Justin Bieber turned to God to help him beat his drug addiction.

The 25-year-old singer battled with addiction after he rose to fame as a teenager, and has said his religion helped pull him out of his darkest moments after he had a conversation with God which gave him the strength to “get off the pills” he was taking.

He said: “I decided to stop [drugs] because I felt like I was dying, my security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got; it was legit crazy scary.

“I basically said to myself ‘God if you’re real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff and if you do, I’ll do the rest of the work.’ I did that and then I was good from there, but I never did the actual work. I got off the pills, but I never went to the root of everything. So then I just kind of circle back around, which most people do.”

Following his deal with God, the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker began to seek help from professionals and is now determined to “take care” of his body.

Speaking in his YouTube documentary series ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’, he explained: “I’ve abused my body in the past and now I’m just in the recovery process trying to make sure I’m taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God’s given me … there’s so many people that have gifts, and an opportunity to make a change, and they end up either losing it or using their gifts for selfish reasons.”

Justin previously spoke about his addictions on the series, as he confessed to using marijuana from the age of 13 as an “escape” from his life in the spotlight.

He said: “It was just an escape for me. I was young. My experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure.

“I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me.

“I was, like, dying. People don’t know how serious it got It was legit, crazy scary.”