Justin Bieber wants to be a ‘good husband and future dad’

Justin Bieber was in reflective mode recently, taking to his

The Sorry singer used the opportunity to acknowledge his past mistakes and vowed to do better.

“I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music,” the singer reflected in his open note. “But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in,” he wrote.

“My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to [take over] and my relationships suffered because of it,” he continued.

However, now, Justin Bieber said he only wants “healthy relationships” and he is constantly looking to improving himself.

“I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them,” he confessed. “I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!”