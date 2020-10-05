Justin Timberlake says NSYNC split was expected

Justin Timberlake says NSYNC split was expectedMonday, October 05, 2020
|
When NSYNC
broke up in the early 2000s, many teen girls were devastated. However, former
member Justin Timberlake says the split was somewhat expected.
According to the singer, who went solo in 2002, all five members of the popular boy band wanted to do their own thing.
“At that time, I think everybody had aspirations of doing other things and we had talked about it,” Justin said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music Essentials. “For me it was always—I mean, when I was 10 years old, my dream was to have my own record.”
Justin went solo in August 2002 and topped charts with Like I Love You. And what was supposed to be a temporary break became long term, as NSYNC never reunited in the studio.
Statements made by former NSYNC member JC Chasez in a 2018 interview with The Huffington Post support what Justin has said.
“Chris [Kirkpatrick] was messing with clothing line ideas, Lance [Bass] was working on being an astronaut…Joey [Fatone] was interested in making movies, Justin was interested in having a solo career, and I was interested in being in the studio,” JC said.
And while the group members haven’t recorded together, they have reunited in the past for the Grammy Awards in 2003, as well as the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. They also came together in 2018 to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.
