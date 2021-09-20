Justine Skye vacations in Jamaica

Songbird Justine Skye is currently in Jamaica enjoying the best of what the tropical island has to offer. The R&B singer, born to Jamaican parents, shared snapshots of her visit on her

She captioned the post with “teleported to the motherland for a quick second. I love having super powers, what’s yours” she quipped.

Skye’s vacation comes as she prepares herself to kick off her next round of touring on September 30th which will take her across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Her visit comes at the same time as celebrities Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, basketball player Devon Booker and Kendall Jenner who have also been enjoying Caribbean island.