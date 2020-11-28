Kaepernick unsigned almost four years after kneeling during anthem to protest racism

NFL star Colin Kaepernick in an Instagram post said he is being denied employment.

Kaepernick made NFL history when he kneeled during a playing of the US national anthem as a form of protest against racism.

“1,363 days of being denied employment,” said Kaepernick who shared a video of himself working out with former teammate Eric Reid.

“Still putting in work with @e_reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning,” added the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in the caption.

Following his protest against racial injustice in 2016, Kaepernick was not signed to a new contract.

Almost four years later, the now 32-year-old free agent quarterback remains out of a job.

He’s been painted as ‘un-American’ by some media for his actions, with then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump noting that Kaepernick and other players protesting during the national anthem should “leave the country”.

Trump later told a group of supporters that players who protest during the national anthem should be fired.

“Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now,” said Trump.

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoYSeptember 23, 2017

Kaepernick began his professional football career as a backup quarterback to Alex Smith.

He became the 49ers’ starter in 2012 after Smith suffered a concussion.