Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after electionSunday, November 08, 2020
|
Books by and about Kamala
Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice president-elect
was the subject or author of four books on Amazon’s top 10 Sunday.
They included her own children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere, her memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.
Harris made history as the first black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.
President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. His wife Dr Jill Biden’s children’s book Joey: The Story of Joe Biden landed in 14th place.
