Kamala Harris picture book coming next week

A picture book on Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be released next week.

The book, titled Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice written by Nikki Grimes, will be published by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and become available on August 25.

The book will be illustrated by Laura Freeman and follows the publication of another on Harris’ running mate and presidential candidate, Joe Biden. Joey: The Story of Joe Biden was written in part by Biden’s wife, Jill, and released by the same company in June.

Harris, the California senator, made history when she was selected as Biden’s running mate, the first black woman and Asian American woman on a major presidential ticket.

Harris will accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention later today.