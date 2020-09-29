Kamila McDonald, Jah Cure’s ex-wife, sends heartwarming birthday message to new boo

Kamila McDonald, the ex-wife of reggae singer Jah Cure, had a heartwarming birthday message for her new partner, Jason Panton.

McDonald made her relationship with Panton public back in November last year when she posted a photo of her gazing lovingly into his eyes with the caption: â€œLove is lovely, and together is my favourite place to be.â€

Today, she was all in her feels, as she saluted her â€œperson, parri, road dog, business partner, and best friendâ€ on his birthday.

â€œThere is something to be said about two people who find each other time and time again. No matter what situations they end up in or how far apart they become, their souls find each other again and againâœ¨ Today Iâ€™m celebrating the life of this special manÂ @jasonpantonâ¤ï¸Ÿ‘‘â¤ï¸,â€ she wrote.

An inspiration

â€œI thank God for you every day and smile with so much gratitude at the synchronizations of our love story. Happy Birthday babe. I love you deeply. Thank you for loving every piece of me,â€ she added.

She also saluted Panton for being a father figure to her daughter.

â€œThank you for being such a solid rock in Kailaniâ€™s life over the years and loving her the way you do â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ¾â¤ï¸ I love doing life with you and today on your special day I wish you more life and blessings in abundance,â€ she wrote.

â€œYou are one of the wisest people I know. Full of so much life and passion. I canâ€™t begin to count the ways you inspire me and it doesnâ€™t hurt that you keep me crackin up all day long,â€ she continued.

