Kandi King shares name, first photos of daughter with Jesse Royal

Kandi King shares name, first photos of daughter with Jesse RoyalWednesday, February 10, 2021
|
Reggae artiste Jesse Royal and Kandi King gave shared first photos of their baby girl, Korus.
King, a director of Xaymaca International, shared a series of snaps of the newborn to Instagram today.
King also revealed that the baby was born on January 4, adding “If you’re wondering how she is— the answer is calm, easy and not fussy (most days).” She also said she is “overwhelmed but happy and fulfilled.” As for the new #GirlDad and Modern Day Judas singer, Kandi said Royal has been “supportive beyond measure.”
The couple first publicly revealed that they were expecting back in September when a heavily pregnant King posed beachside with her partner for the ‘Gram.
