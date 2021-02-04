Kanye moves 500 pairs of sneakers from house he shared with Kim Kardashian

Kanye moves 500 pairs of sneakers from house he shared with Kim KardashianThursday, February 04, 2021
|
Kanye West is reportedly moving out of the house he shared with soon to be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and there’s a lot of sneakers in tow, 500 to be exact.
According to Page Six, the 42-year-old rapper has been busy moving items from the home while Kardashian is in the Turks and Caicos with family. The tabloid’s sources tell them West left the Calabasas residence with 500 pairs of sneakers
“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” the source tells Page Six.
The couple are getting a divorce after six years of marriage and four children together.
The news comes after months of speculation that Kim was done with the marriage, especially after Kanye’s many internet breakdowns.
