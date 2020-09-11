Kanye says he received steroids injections for ‘texting too much’Friday, September 11, 2020
|
Let’s be honest, we all could use a little less screen time, but how far are you willing to go to achieve that?
Rapper, Kanye West recently took to his Twitter account to tell his followers that he got some injections to help him with his issue of ‘too much texting’
“Too much texting bro,” he prefaced the rundown of his treatment with.
“Lidocaine worked instantly,” West wrote in a follow-up, which contained a video of the doctor injecting him. “The dexamethasone takes 24 to 48 hours,” he added, before ending things with “Modern medicine.”
We don’t know whose idea it was for West’ to receive treatment for his phone overuse.
But after his bizarre rant on Twitter in July, and the fact that he’s now running a presidential campaign, we can totally understand why.
