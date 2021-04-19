Kanye says it was he who wanted a divorce, not Kim

Kanye says it was he who wanted a divorce, not KimMonday, April 19, 2021
|
So apparently it wasn’t Kim Kardashian who wanted a divorce from her husband of six-year Kanye West.
If we’re to take Page Six source’s word for it, it was West who wanted to the divorced and is actually annoyed that people think it was the other way around.
“Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” said the source. “She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”
In fact, according to the outlet, West allowed Kardashian to file for divorce first in order to “give her dignity”.
The story has it now stands is that it was Kardashian who wanted out. But West is crediting that to the “huge spin machine.” of the Kardashian clan.
Kardashian filed for divorce in February. The couple shares four children together and has reportedly agreed to joint custody.
