Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Kanye West reportedly cheated on his wife, Kim Kardashian West during their marriage after the birth of their first two kids. And his infidelity is the inspiration for his song Hurricane on his album Donda.

According to a Page Six source, the song is the 44-year-old rapper’s way of taking accountability.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song, West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

“If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the source added.

But although Kanye cheated, this is not the only reason why their marriage ended as Kim did went on to have two more children.

Kanye also rapped about him not spending time at home and struggling with alcohol abuse.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February of this year. But after appearing at his Donda listening party where they got ‘”remarried” sources close to the couple have reportedly said that she is “open” to them getting back together.