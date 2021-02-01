Kanye West facing US$30 million lawsuit from Sunday Service crew

It’s safe to say rapper Kanye West has not been having the time of his life recently. Not only is his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian-West,

According to Page Six West is facing a lawsuit for alleged mistreatment of his performers and staff of his extravagant Sunday Service.

The lawsuits were filed in the summer of 2020. They are reportedly divided between performers and crew; Frank Kim is repping more than 500 performers, while attorneys Harris & Ruble are concentrating on approximately 300 crew members.

According to the outlet, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has joined the lawsuits together and Kanye’s payout could be as high as US$30 million should he choose to fight, after settling with the plaintiffs and paying his legal bills.