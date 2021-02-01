Kanye West facing US$30 million lawsuit from Sunday Service crew

Kanye West facing US$30 million lawsuit from Sunday Service crewMonday, February 01, 2021
|
It’s safe to say rapper Kanye West has not been having the time of his life recently. Not only is his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian-West,
According to Page Six West is facing a lawsuit for alleged mistreatment of his performers and staff of his extravagant Sunday Service.
The lawsuits were filed in the summer of 2020. They are reportedly divided between performers and crew; Frank Kim is repping more than 500 performers, while attorneys Harris & Ruble are concentrating on approximately 300 crew members.
According to the outlet, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has joined the lawsuits together and Kanye’s payout could be as high as US$30 million should he choose to fight, after settling with the plaintiffs and paying his legal bills.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy