Kanye West received 60,000 votes in US elections

Kanye West received 60,000 votes in US electionsThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Sixty-thousand Americans thought rapper Kanye West was fit to be their next president. That’s right BUZZ Fam, when the votes were tallied across the 12 states in which he actually appeared on the ballot, that was the number. No wonder he’s already making plans to run again.
Related story: Kanye West accepts defeat in US elections
West failed to receive more than 0.4 per cent of the votes in any state. He received the highest number of votes in Tennessee, where he got 10,188 votes and 0.3 per cent of the total vote. Meanwhile, he attained his highest percentage of the vote, 0.4 per cent, in three states, Idaho (3,631 votes), Utah (4,344 votes), and Oklahoma (5,590 votes).
West voted for himself in Wyoming by writing his name on the ballot. Wyoming is not among the 12 states where he appeared on the ballot.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy