Kanye West to bring his Sunday Services all over the world

Kanye West to bring his Sunday Services all over the worldMonday, January 06, 2020
|
Kanye West is to take his Sunday Service all over the world.
The Bound 2 rapper reportedly has big plans to spread the word across the world, starting in Europe and Africa after success in North America.
And now Kanye has no plans to tour traditionally anymore and instead wants to work on a new follow-up album with the choir as well as travel the world with them.
TMZ reports that Kanye’s weekly Sunday Services will be reduced and have longer time periods between as he travels around the world to spread the news.
Super healing
Meanwhile, Kanye previously admitted his Sunday Service “saved his life”.
In his sermon to the residents of Skid Row, he said: “A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”
And Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West has revealed his Sunday Services have been “super healing” for him, but she insists it is not all about “preaching”.
She said: “[Sunday Service has been] super healing for him. He just lives his life with Christ … It’s had a positive impact on our family [and North] loves to be a part of it … It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in – Jesus – and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”
