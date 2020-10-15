Kanye West to create ‘God Save America’ clothing

Kanye West to create ‘God Save America’ clothingThursday, October 15, 2020
|
If the presidential bid doesn’t work out, might as well make some money out of it right? Kanye West apparently has plans to create a line of “God Save America” clothing. According to
Forty-three-year-old West has been using the slogan, “God Save America” throughout his campaign, similar to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again”.
And intends to have the slogan adorned on T-shirts, jumpers, and hoodies.
He has been leaning on God and religion heavily throughout his campaign. In the first ad released just a few days ago, he promised to bring back prayer, faith, and religion if he’s elected.
“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored,” he said.
