Kanye West to create ‘God Save America’ clothing

Forty-three-year-old West has been using the slogan, “God Save America” throughout his campaign, similar to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again”.

And intends to have the slogan adorned on T-shirts, jumpers, and hoodies.

He has been leaning on God and religion heavily throughout his campaign. In the first ad released just a few days ago, he promised to bring back prayer, faith, and religion if he’s elected.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored,” he said.

