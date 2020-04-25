Kanye West took kids to Wyoming to give wife Kim Kardashian West a ‘break’

Kanye West took some of his kids to Wyoming to give his wife Kim Kardashian West a “break”.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ stars have been quarantining together as a family but Kanye decided to give Kim a break by whisking some of the kids away for a few days.

A source told People magazine: “It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home. Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids.”

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed her and her family have been camping in their home cinema.

The 39-year-old reality star—who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West—said: “We’re in the theatre room. That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately. The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it’s a problem.”

Kim previously confessed she has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while self-quarantining at home. She admitted: “My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on make-up twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together. It’s not always glamorous.