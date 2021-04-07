Kanye West’s documentary coming to Netflix

A documentary series of Kanye West’s life that’s been more than 21 years in the making is coming to Netflix.

The series is said to include never-before-seen footage of West. It will cover his career in music and fashion, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother, Donda West.

According to Billboard, the series is expected to be released this year. West reportedly sold the rights to Netflix for $30 million.

The docuseries does not have a title as yet. It will be directed and produced by music video producing duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie & Chike. They directed and produced West’s 2004 music video Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.