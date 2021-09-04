Kanye working on homeware line

Kanye working on homeware lineSaturday, September 04, 2021
If it’s a business idea, then rapper Kanye West wants in. The 44-year-old is reported to be venturing into the business of making his own homeware products.
According to TMZ, West’s Mascotte Holdings, Inc has filed a trademark application to use his name on a home decor line. These products will include shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats, and an array of blankets; bed blankets, throw blankets, and golf blankets using materials including silk, cashmere, and fleece.
Mascotte Holdings, Inc has owned the rights to ‘Kanye West’ since 2004.
Both West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian appear to be venturing into the same business. Last year, her company filed a trademark for “KKW Home.” Her application included a lot of the same products West’s; towels, shower curtains/liners, linens, drapery, comforters, and ofcourse, throw blankets.
