Kardashian Kards: Family looking to go into greeting cards business

Kardashian Kards: Family looking to go into greeting cards businessSaturday, March 06, 2021
The Kardashians are nothing if not business-minded, and their latest venture may surprise you!
According to TMZ, the clan will be expanding their business empire to include greeting card called “Kardashian Kards”. They are currently trying to trademark the name.
The Kardashians are looking to use their famous family name to sell greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums and postcards.
Documents obtained showed that they intend to put their brand on scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers, erasers, bookmarks and gift wrap.
