Kasi says thanks to Baby Bolt’s extended ‘aunties and uncles’

After

it was announced that she is expecting a child with sprint legend Usain Bolt,

Kasi Bennett’s social media pages have been flooded with congratulatory

messages. And she’s grateful.

In a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon, Kasi said: “Thank you so much for all the well wishes and beautiful messages! I’d love to thank you all individually so hopefully I can get to it at some point today. We see all the love and are beyond blessed and grateful. Bless up to our little one’s extended aunties and uncles.”

Kasi’s Twitter post came hours after it was revealed that she and Usain are expecting a child together. It was first announced by Usain on his Instagram page. Kasi followed an hour later with several photos from her shoot, while highlighting creative director Bootlegrocstar, make-up artist Sue Gregg and hairdresser Jhade. She also gave props to the photographer, Adrian McDonald.

Naturally, Kasi and Usain have been a topic of discussion since at least 6 a.m. Thursday after Usain made his post that has been liked more than 350,000 times on Instagram with more than 6,300 comments.