Katherine Foster is enjoying life as a married woman

Katherine Foster is “enjoying” her new last name. The 35-year-old singer was known as Katherine McPhee before she tied the knot with David Foster in June. She has now said that while she’s not quite used to the new moniker just yet, she loves hearing it.

She said: “We’ve been away since we’ve been married, so [I’m not used to it], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I’m enjoying it.”

And although the ‘American Idol’ alum has become known by her maiden name, she didn’t think about keeping it, because she’s a “romantic” and always wanted to take her husband’s surname.

She added: “I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouses’ last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic, and it’s a great last name.”

Katherine and the 69-year-old musician married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche on June 28, and the pair are loving married life far.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Katherine said: “There’s no arguing, no drama. It’s just easy, that’s how it should be.”