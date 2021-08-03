Kathy Griffin having half her lungs removed after cancer diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is having a piece of her lungs removed. Griffin shared on social media on Monday that she was heading into surgery.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” the Grammy and Emmy award winner told her followers. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

But Griffin is optimistic about the surgery, and added that she doesn’t think she’ll need chemotherapy or radiation after the operation, she said, “I should be up and running as usual in a month or less.”