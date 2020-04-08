Katie Price finding it hard home-schooling her son

Katie Price is finding it hard home-schooling her 17-year-old son Harvey amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old star is teaching her 17-year-old son Harvey at home whilst schools are closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic but she is finding it a challenge.

She said: “I’m working hard home-schooling Harvey and we’re spending lots of time reading together. It isn’t easy on my own, but we’re making it work.”

However, despite the home-schooling struggles, they are still making time to support and praise the NHS for all the work they are doing to fight the virus on the front line.

She added to the Mail Online: “Harvey is delighted to be involved in the NHS campaign. He got involved with the clapping and I’m so proud of him. We’re hoping to find a way to raise some money for the NHS to show how grateful we are for all they are doing. I trained as a nurse, so it’s a cause very close to my heart.”