Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child, Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child- a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple shared a black-and-white picture of them holding Daisy’s tiny hand. Their announcement was made by Unicef, a charity supporting disadvantaged children, for which both Perry and Bloom are ambassadors.

View this post on Instagram Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥ can bloom with generosity. Gratefully- Katy & Orlando.” Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” the statement said.

The couple said they had set up a donation page to mark Daisy’s birth, with the money going towards new mothers and their children.

“We hope your heart can bloom with generosity,” they added.