Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child, Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of first child, Daisy Dove BloomThursday, August 27, 2020
|
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child- a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.
The couple shared a black-and-white picture of them holding Daisy’s tiny hand. Their announcement was made by Unicef, a charity supporting disadvantaged children, for which both Perry and Bloom are ambassadors.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said.
“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.
Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” the statement said.
The couple said they had set up a donation page to mark Daisy’s birth, with the money going towards new mothers and their children.
“We hope your heart can bloom with generosity,” they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy