Katy Perry calls herself ‘bridechilla’ ahead of wedding

American pop star Katy Perry, set to marry

movie star Orlando Bloom, insists she’s adopted a relaxed approach to their

upcoming wedding.

The 35-year-old Harleys in Hawaii singer calls herself a “bridechilla”.

Katy, who was briefly married to comedian Russell Brand, shared: “I call myself a ‘bridechilla’ as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach.”

“It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard,” the megastar told Stellar Magazine in an interview.

“Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self,” she contended.

As one of the world’s best-selling pop stars, Perry admitted she’s conscious of her role-model status.

The chart-topping star thinks she has a good moral compass because of her parents.

Speaking with Stellar Magazine, Perry continued: “Young people are so influential, I’m so influential and every interaction results in a feeling – and it really is how you use those feelings.”

“I have boundaries with adults, but when I’m out and kids want to come up and say hi, I will never say no. I’m conscious I might only meet them one time and it might have a huge effect on them,” she posited.

Despite this, Katy is aware that she occasionally has bad days.

And the pop admits that Orlando, 43, has seen the best and the worst of her personality.

She said: “I do try and live in a really kind, integrous way. And I’m not always that way – I have bad days as well, you know?

“Sometimes my fiancé would say, ‘OK … maybe not today.’ It’s funny how your partner gets both the best and the worst of you.”