Katy Perry hoping to give birth to a sweet little girl

Katy Perry hopes she has a daughter.

The Roar hitmaker is pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom – who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and she has revealed she’d love to have a baby girl.

According to Extra, the star addressed the crowd during her performance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final between Australia and India, and simply said: “I hope it’s a girl!”

During Sunday’s episode of ‘American Idol’, the 35-year-old singer also broke the news to her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

She revealed: “We’re having a baby… Oh my God, I’m terrified!”

In a pre-taped segment – which looked to have been filmed after the audition rounds – both of Katy’s co-stars joked there was a “fourth judge” on the way before she made the exciting announcement.

Lionel smiled: “I can’t tell you how excited I am that we’re going to have a fourth judge on the show this year”

Luke added: “I think it’s a perfect addition to this panel.”

The Firework singer surprised fans last week when she revealed she is expecting her first child with Orlando during the music video for Never Worn White.

At the end of the video, Katy can be seen cradling her baby bump, and she later took to Instagram to confirm the news.

She said: “I’m late … but you already knew that.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth – literally – but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”