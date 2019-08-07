Katy Perry installs solar panels on her property

Katy Perry installs solar panels on her propertyWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Katy Perry has installed solar panels on her property in a bid to be more eco-friendly.
The 34-year-old singer has reportedly had the panels – which draw energy from the sun to convert it into electricity which then powers her home – installed all over her sprawling $19-million mansion in the Hidden Valley area of Beverly Hills.
According to MailOnline, the ‘Roar’ hitmaker has also had the clean energy panels put on top of her trailer for when she travels, as well as kitting out her fleet of luxury cars with slick silver covers, which helps to protect them from UV rays.
Katy’s move toward helping battle climate change comes as she’s been cycling to her concerts from her hotel room for a number of years.
Back in 2014, she rode her bike 22 miles from Palo Alto to reach a concert in San Jose, California, and warned audiences on social media that her mode of transport had left her exhausted.
Last year, the singer was also seen cycling around several cities in Australia, as well as Amsterdam in The Netherlands, and Glasgow in Scotland.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy