Keiva Di Diva remembers late dancer Bogle on his 56th birthday

Today would have marked famed dancer Gerald ‘Bogle’ Levy’s 56th birthday and Keiva Di Diva is celebrating it through dance.

The entrepreneur put on her dancing shoes to pay homage to the man she revered as a mentor and father-figure in an Instagram post.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAY KING B. WE WILL LOVE HONOR AND KEEP YOUR LEGACY ALIVE,” she wrote in all caps.

Her dance of choice was the Bogle Move which bore a bittersweet sentiment as she said she only mastered the dance after he was shot and killed at a St Andrew service station in 2005.

“UNFORTUNATELY HE DIDN’T GET THE CHANCE TO SEE ME FINALLY GOT IT. IT TOOK ME YEARS TO GET THIS MOVE, IT WAS THE HARDEST MOVE HE HAD CREATED FOR ME TO LEARN.”

Keiva’s relationship with Levy came at a time when male dancers dominated the space but he ensured she was never left out of the limelight or treated like a prop.

Reflecting on their memories together, Keiva wrote, “FATHER BOGLE, A.K.A. D.A.D.D.Y. B!

You are missed, dancing will #NEVER be the same with out you, your #PASSION. #LOVE. #SPIRIT #SOUL and #JOY for dancing was cut from a DIFFERENT #clot how lucky I was to meet and share some of the biggest stages with you. Traveling with you, & touring with you, I can NEVER forget England and Bahamas dancing beside you and our mini tours.”

She also shared that she and fellow dancer Mad Michelle were supposed to attend Weddy Wednesdays at Stone Love HQ to dance with Levy hours before he was murdered.

“We felt asleep with our clothes beside us and didn’t get the chance to dance with you for the last time.”

Black Roses member Lonsdale ‘Boysie’ Guy also sent birthday wishes to Levy in an Instagram post of his Lincoln Crescent mural.

“Hi everyone want you all to help me wish a big happy 56, birthday to the king of dancehall dancing #mrbogle.”

Levy, also known as Mr Wacky, was a founding member of the Black Roses Crew and created dances like Bogle Dance, World Dance, LOY, Zip It, Log On, and Willie Bounce. While his dances took over the dancehalls at yard and abroad, the 40-year-old also made a statement with his unpredictable and quirky fashion sense, rocking anything from elaborate dog collars and anklets, to tucking new panties as a kerchief in his pocket, and even perming his hair at one point. He is also remembered for his iconic slangs like “an unsolved mystery” which eerily represents his actual murder case.