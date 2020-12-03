Keke Palmer reveals she has been battling PCOS

Keke Palmer reveals she has been battling PCOSThursday, December 03, 2020
Actress Keke Palmer shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday (December 1) that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
Palmer shared a photo of her face, showcasing how PCOS affects her skin, resulting in really bad acne.
“Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me, my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” said Palmer, who shared candidly about her recent diagnosis.
“My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the “right” things, my blood tests were fine. But it took me taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately, doctors are people and if you don’t “look the part” they may not think that’s your problem,” added Palmer.
PCOS is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods.
Palmer went on to explain that the least “harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne”, adding that she was really addressing the subject matter as a means of raising awareness about the hormonal disorder.
“I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,” said Palmer, who explained that her condition had gone undiagnosed for years because doctors simply told her that she “looked healthy”.
“I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves,” added Palmer.
