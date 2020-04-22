Kelly Clarkson jokes her kids are ‘depressing little toddlers’

Kelly Clarkson has quipped that her children are “depressing little toddlers” because they love her track ‘Born To Die’ from the Trolls World Tour movie.

The 37-year-old star has children River, five and Remington, four, with her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Speaking to Brooke Reese on Apple Music, Kelly said: “We’ve watched it a few times now, they’re in love with—which is so messed up—but they’re in love with that song I sing, Born To Die. I’m like, ‘What?’ And then the second choice is Just Sing. And I’m like, ‘How is that not your first choice, you depressing little toddlers?’ But anyway, they love it.”

Meanwhile, Kelly also opened up about Since U Been Gone, which is the number one song in her top tracks on Apple Music but admitted she does not have fond memories of working on the single.

She explained: “I have the very different feeling about… I love what the song does for people, I love that it was very different in demo form sent to me. Behind the scenes, it was not so fun to record because of situations I won’t talk about, because I won’t sell people out.