Kelly Clarkson praises spouse for helping her balance

Kelly Clarkson praises spouse for helping her balanceSaturday, August 31, 2019
|
Kelly Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, helps her to balance her home and work life.
The Since U Been Gone hitmaker feels lucky to have such a wonderful spouse, and they always make time for each other.
She said: “We both love what we do, but we’re really good about checking out whenever we make it home from work. Sometimes we’ll go out or we’ll just listen to music.”
And the 37-year-old singer also makes a lot of time for herself too as she doesn’t want to “slip back” into her depression.
She added to Parade magazine: “I used to suffer from depression, and I could easily slip back into that if I weren’t steadily paying attention to time management.
“With all the things that I do, I definitely need time for me. Once I started weeding out [negative] people, it made a huge difference.”
