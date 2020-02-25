Kelly Clarkson set to host the Billboard Music Awards in April

Kelly Clarkson set to host the Billboard Music Awards in AprilTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
Kelly Clarkson will return as the host of the Billboard Music Awards later this year.
The Since U Been Gone hitmaker will be in charge of proceedings for the third consecutive year when the annual awards show returns to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 29.
She said: “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family.
“I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artistes and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”
In 2019, the 37-year-old singer kicked off the show with a musical medley of the year’s biggest hits.
The Behind These Hazel Eyes hitmaker walked through the audience, taking a seat next to actor Terry Crews and discussed Taylor Swift and Brandon Urie’s show-opening performance of Me!
Throughout the night, she also entertained the audience in song, dance and a bit of humour.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy