Kelly Clarkson set to host the Billboard Music Awards in April

Kelly Clarkson will return as the host of the Billboard Music Awards later this year.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker will be in charge of proceedings for the third consecutive year when the annual awards show returns to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 29.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family.

“I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artistes and entertains our fans. This is a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

In 2019, the 37-year-old singer kicked off the show with a musical medley of the year’s biggest hits.

The Behind These Hazel Eyes hitmaker walked through the audience, taking a seat next to actor Terry Crews and discussed Taylor Swift and Brandon Urie’s show-opening performance of Me!

Throughout the night, she also entertained the audience in song, dance and a bit of humour.