Kelly Osbourne has been sober for two years!

Kelly Osbourne is celebrating two years of sobriety.

The 34-year-old television personality has said she’s “overwhelmed with gratitude” after reaching the impressive milestone in her sobriety journey, as she took a moment to thank her fans for “supporting” her.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last two years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it, life really does get good. (sic)”

The two-year milestone comes after ‘The Osbournes’ star previously admitted she had relapsed in her sobriety battle when life became “too much”.

Speaking as she marked one year of sobriety last year August, she said:

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life, and I feel it’s time to share that with you guys. To cut a long story short, things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life, but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me.”