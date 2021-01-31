Kelly Rowland reveals birth of second child

Kelly Rowland has announced the birth of

her second child.

The Motivation singer shared the news with her almost 11 million Instagram followers yesterday.

The former Destiny’s Child member said her son, named Noah Jon Weatherspoon, was born on January 21.

The bouncing baby boy weighed in at seven pounds and eight ounces and was 19 inches long at birth, she wrote.

Rowland announced her pregnancy in Women’s Health magazine last October.

She has another son, Titan, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.