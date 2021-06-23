Kelly Rowland: ain’t nothing like a Jamaican beef patty!Wednesday, June 23, 2021
BUZZ Fam, many of us might not be able to afford a Jamaican patty right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be proud when we see other people enjoying the island’s cuisine.
American singer Kelly Rowland recently visited Jamaica, and is back home now reminiscing on the deliciousness of the Jamaican beef patty. She shared the moment with her more than 11 million Instagram followers.
“Ain’t nothing like a Jamaican beef patty, ain’t nothing like a Jamaican beef patty,” the former Destiny’s Child member sang while chewing on the patty.
Her friend who was obviously enjoying hers too, commented; “It’s so fresh man!”
Rowland captioned the post; “Missing Jamaica.”
The Jamaican beef patty is a pastry that contains various fillings, mainly meat and spices baked inside a flaky shell, often tinted golden yellow with an egg yolk mixture or turmeric.
It is enjoyed in Jamaica, and other parts of the Caribbean, and is a must have for anyone visiting the island.
