Kemesha and Gordon Swaby announce pregnancy

Newlyweds, Kemesha and Gordon Swaby will be welcoming a new addition to their family soon. The couple announced their pregnancy in a breathtaking photoshoot on Instagram.

â€œThe best wedding keepsake is on the way! All I can say, is that I am grateful to God for this blessing. Iâ€™m grateful that I am married to a tower of strength who has been able to hold me up and hold me together,â€ Youth Advocate, Kemesha wrote.

The couple is expecting a baby boy.

And businessman Gordon cannot wait. â€œHonestly, men have absolutely nothing on women. You always hear how tough pregnancy can be, but to witness first hand on a daily basis how much it affects a woman you love is quite something,â€ he wrote.

â€œIâ€™m looking forward to being a father and I canâ€™t wait to meet our bundle of love,â€ he continued.