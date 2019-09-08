Kendall Jenner ‘missing’ the catwalk

Kendall Jenner ‘missing’ the catwalkSunday, September 08, 2019
|
Kendall Jenner misses walking on the catwalk.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is just a spectator at this year’s New York Fashion Week, but she admits she felt a bit envious watching her fellow models.
She told Vogue.com: “It’s a lot more mellow to just go, but I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.'”
Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed she dreams of living on a farm “in the middle of nowhere” one day as the pressure of being in the public eye sometimes gets to her and she “freaks out” if things aren’t going the way she planned.
She said: “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”
