Kendall Jenner spotted on vacation with new bae in Jamaica

American model Kendall Jenner sent the internet into over drive when she shared a picture of herself rocking a thong bikini.

Jenner dropped the sexy photo in her Instagram story on Sunday (September 19) showing off an island paradise in the background.

According to travel concierge, Luxury Jamaica, Jenner is in Jamaica for the weekend.

And she’s not alone, as Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker was spotted chilling with the American beauty.

Luxury Jamaica hinted that Jenner and Booker are staying at the prestigious Golden Eye villa in St Mary.

“Can you guess in which super-exclusive spot she’s staying,” Luxury Jamaica asked in a post which showed the Kardashian sister rocking a two piece.

“Well, we’ll give you a clue: it’s arguably the most luxurious place on the isle to capture Jamaica’s golden sunsets while giving an eye to its magnificent lodging,” added the luxury travel concierge in its post.

It is the first time Jenner, who was seen looking stunning at the Met Gala earlier this week , has made details of her dating life public. It seems Booker is the real deal.

Goldeneye is the original name of novelist Ian Fleming’s estate on Oracabessa bay on the northern coastline of Jamaica.