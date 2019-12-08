Kerry Katona has turned to religion after a â€˜rockyâ€™ year

British singer and reality television star

Kerry Ketona, whose ex-husband, George Kay, passed away earlier this year, has

revealed she takes a Bible with her when she is on the road.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kerry â€“ whose message featured a photo of her Bible and a notebook â€“ told her followers: â€œGood morning you beautiful people well Iâ€™m away now on panto but bring a little bit of home with with meâ€¦ my gratitude book and me Bible!

â€œIâ€™m so grateful for so many different things even for my rocky road itâ€™s led me to where I am today. learn from your past mistakes embrace and accept them and hold your hands up to them!

â€œItâ€™s almost end of a year and in my familyâ€™s case as many of you itâ€™s been a very tough year but again Iâ€™m grateful Iâ€™m happy and Iâ€™m extremely blessed I know theyâ€™re still going to be bumps on the road no family is perfect.â€

â€œLife isnâ€™t always easy but thatâ€™s what makes it fun the challenges ahead the new adventure we face weâ€™ve got this people letâ€™s do this s**t! (sic)â€

Kerry, 39, previously banded George a â€œpsychopathâ€ and claimed she was â€œhappyâ€ he died whilst their five-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge was still young.

She said: â€œHe was a psychopath.â€

â€œTo be honest, Iâ€™m happy he died when he did, when DJ is at this age because he was gonna die anyway and it saves her having to grow up witnessing all these episodes he would have had. You have to remember the hell he put us through.â€

Kerry also revealed she feared that George â€“ who died from an apparent overdose â€“ would hurt their daughter.

She said: â€œIf God gave me George back for one day and I had the choice to give him DJ for that one day, Iâ€™d say no. Knowing George, heâ€™d take her with him.

â€œIâ€™ll never doubt how much he loved her â€“ he idolised her â€“ but he was a psychopath.â€