Kerry Washington just won her first Emmy Award
Thursday, September 17, 2020
|
Actress, Kerry Washington has finally won her first Emmy, and we’ve been here for it!
On Tuesday (September 15), the actress was recognized for her behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer for ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times.”
The show won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). It topped the 73rd Annual Tony Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
As expected, Washington was super excited about the news and reacted in her Instagram Story. “OMG. So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew,” she wrote.
She was previously nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy awards in 2013 and 2014 for her work on Scandal.
This year, she’s also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Little Fires Everywhere. The show has also been nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, and Washington’s movie, American Son, has been nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie category.
