Kerry Washington: Reese Witherspoon and I aren’t meant to be friends

Kerry Washington admits that she wouldn’t be friends with Reese Witherspoon “in the real world”.

The pair both star and co-produce in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere and are close off set, but Kerry readily admits that their very different backgrounds would have prevented them from becoming friends had they not entered the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Variety, she said: “In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends. I grew up in the Bronx, a block away from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee.”

The 90s-set series, which the duo also serve as executive producers on, follows Mia Warren (Kerry) and Elena Richardson (Reese), two mothers whose contrasting lives and views clash to catastrophic effect in Shaker Heights, a pristine and seemingly progressive Ohio suburb.

The 43-year-old actress’ casting is significant as she became the first black woman in 40 years to head a network drama in the US. She acknowledges that she has heard the fact “a gajillion times” and is keen to make an impression with her performance.